Angry residents of Anka town in Anka local government area of Zamfara State, set ablaze Fulani houses over rising Insecurity.

The residents are accusing the Fulani’s of harbouring bandits to unleash mayhem on the their People.

Most of the Kidnap Victims according to the people were kept in the Fulani Houses before taking them to the bush.

The Fulani houses set ablaze are located in Hayin Banki axis of Anka town.

A source told TVC NEWS that Kidnapping in the area is now on a daily basis and can happen at anytime of the day.

He says, two locally made guns were found in one of the Houses set ablaze.

The angry protesters also blocked Anka township road and travellers were delayed for several hours

Tree branches and worn-out tyres were used as barricades while some were set on fire on the road to prevent vehicle’s movement

They commend the Gallantry of troops in protecting Communities, but wants Government at all levels to do more in protecting lives and properties of it’s citizens.

Zamfara State is experiencing spike in crimes lately, but Government says is working tirelessly to end the problem.