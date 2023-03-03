The Supreme Court is set to deliver judgement at in a suit filed against the Federal Government on the Naira redesign policy.

16 states of the Federation instituted the suit to challenge the legality or otherwise of the introduction of policy.

The suit initially instituted by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states after which 13 other states joined

Justice John Inyang Okoro who led a 7-man panel of Justices of the Court had on February 22nd fixed today for the court to make its judgment known on the suit.

The states are praying the Apex Court to void and set aside the policy on the ground that it is inflicting hardships on innocent Nigerians

They accused President Muhammadu Buhari of usurping the function of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN in the introduction and implementation of the policy and asked that the directive issued by Buhari be voided.

On its part, the Federal Government challenged the jurisdiction of the Apex Court on the grounds that the CBN was not joined as a party and that the dispute on the policy ought to be directed at the CBN so that the suit can be referred to the Federal High Court.