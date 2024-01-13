Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party and residents in Jos have come out in large numbers to welcome the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mufwang, back to Jos following his victory at the Supreme Court on Friday.The Yakubu Gowon Airport was filled with the teeming support of the party that came to be part of the celebration.

A large crowd followed the governor’s convoy from the airport to a venue where he would address party faithful and supporters.

The action caused a serious gridlock for motorists in the state capital.