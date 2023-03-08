Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has announced the increment of the quarterly payment of pension to One Billion Naira.

This is aimed to offset the backlog of pensions and gratuities arrears in the state.

The Governor made this known while addressing pensioners at an interactive session held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

He informed them that his administration met an arrears of more than N80 Billion and had since developed ways of defraying it.

According to him “When we came in, we met pension arrears of over N80b. We started paying N500m at a time. We later increased it to N600m monthly. If the previous government had been paying, we would not be where we are today.

“I am expecting about N280bn from the federal government being the money we spent constructing federal roads. I can assure you that as soon as I get that money, I will pay between N10 and N18b as pensions and gratuities”, the governor promised.

The Governor maintained that no gratuity was paid from 2012 up to when he assumed office in 2019, however, announced increment of N15,000 for pensioners who were previously collecting N5,000 monthly pension, wondering how people would survive with such paltry amount of money at the present difficult time.