A youth socio-political group in Ondo State under the aegis of Ondo State Progressive Youth Forum has urged the Ondo State Government and governor Akeredolu to consider replacing the embattled Deputy Governor of the State, Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa with High Chief Idowu Asonja Gbemijoye.

This is a resolution made at an emergency meeting of the political group in Akure Ondo State capital on Thursday.

The statement was made through the organisation spokesman, Mr. Adebayo Gbenga, who described Idowu Asonja Gbemijoye as a patriotic party man and a loyal disciple of Akeredolu led Administration.

“Idowu Asonja Gbemijoye is one of the most successful indigenous Security personnel in Ondo State who has used his wealth of experience to stablize several community and political crisis in the State and he has been a mobilizer from the grassroot” he said.

The group’s spokesman reiterated their support and the support of all their members throughout the 18 local Government areas to see Asonja succed as the next Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

“Asonja has been with the people, he has been part of governance in Ondo State so therefore, he will know how to tackle the issue of governance and politics” the group said.

Mr. Adebayo Gbenga said the youth group has consulted all their members and it has been ascertained that High Chief Idowu Asonja Gbemijoye is the only person that can stabilise the politics and governance of Ondo State as the Deputy Governor.

His track record is untainted and unblemished and this is the prerequisite of any leader to lead.

The president of Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has been elevating the youths across the country to positions of leadership and Ondo State will not be left out in this transformation agenda.

“That is why the youthful and dutiful personality like High Chief Idowu Asonja Gbemijoye must be elevated to the position of Deputy Governor of Ondo State to represent the interest of the youths, the resolution said.