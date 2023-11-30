The Ondo State House of Assembly has withdrawn an appeal it lodged against the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who faced an impeachment threat over his alleged acts of gross misconduct.

The lawmakers, through their team of lawyers led by Remi Peter told the appellate court that their decision to terminate further proceedings in the matter was “in the interest of peace.”

He said the parties in this matter have found a political solution to their problems.

His application to withdraw the appeal was not opposed by the lawyer who represented the deputy governor, who confirmed that he was served with all the necessary processes to that effect.

Likewise, all the other respondents in the matter, including the Department of State Services, DSS, which was represented said they were not opposed to the peace moves and withdrawal of the appeal.

Consequently, a three-member panel of the court of appeal, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, accordingly dismissed the appeal.