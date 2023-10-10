A group of youths have called on members of the state House of Assembly not to succumb to pressure in the ongoing process to impeach the embattled deputy governor of the state.

The youths expressed disappointment at attempts influence the legislature’s proceedings.

This is another protest by a group of youths, under the auspices of Concerned Indigenes of Ondo state.

They marched through major streets of Akure to the gate of the State House of Assembly, chanting solidarity songs.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the protesters urged the lawmakers to discharge their duties, without being intimidated.

They faulted some attempts to stop the state assembly from carrying out its constitutional duties.

The protesters said they will not be deterred in ensuring that the house investigates allegations levelled against the State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Different groups have continued to storm the state House of assembly premise to support or protest against the impeachment of the Deputy Governor.