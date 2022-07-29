Ortom backs impeachment threat against Buhari

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom has lauded the National Assembly for issuing a six-week ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari to step up the fight against insecurity or risk being impeached.

The Senate Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last Wednesday staged a walk out of plenary to protest the failure of Buhari to end insecurity.

The Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda and his colleagues later addressed the Senate Press Corps where they issued a six-week ultimatum to Buhari to sit up or risk an impeachment proceedings.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nath Ikyur, explained the Governor gave the commendation when he received a delegation of some members of the National Assembly led by Aduda who came to brief him.

The Governor described the threat of the Senate and the House of Representatives PDP caucuses to impeach the President as “patriotic” and particularly commended some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC who have opted to do the ‘right thing’.

According to Governor Ortom, Buhari has performed far below expectations of Nigerians in solving both the security and economic challenges of the nation.

Philip Aduda told Ortom that as a leader of the PDP in the North Central, the delegation considered it appropriate to brief him on the decision of the National Assembly to impeach the President.

The Minority Leader was joined by Senator Orker Jev and Hon Samson Okwu among others.