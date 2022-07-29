Exclusive: World 100m hurdles champion/record holder Amusan reveals challenges faced as an athlete

In this exclusive interview on TVC’s Sports Desk, World 100M Hurdles Champion/Record Holder Tobi Amusan shares some of the challenges she faces being an athlete.

Advertisement

On July 25, Tobi Amusan became Nigeria’s first-ever world champion and a world record holder in athletics at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, after racing to a stunning world record time of 12.06s breaking the previous record held by Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was Amusan’s second record-breaking performance, following her 12.12s in the semi-final. Kendra Harrison of the United States had previously set the record at 12.20 seconds.

This will also be the first time the Nigerian anthem would be played for an athlete over the public address system during medal presentation as the winner of an event.

Advertisement

Tobi, as she is affectionately known, is the youngest of three siblings.

Oluwatobiloba Ayomide Amusan was born to two school teachers on April 23, 1997, in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria.

Advertisement

Amusan began her sporting career as a football player, winning medals in local competitions, but she rose to national prominence when she won a silver medal at the 2013 African Youth Championship in Warri, and she has not looked back since, despite numerous setbacks.