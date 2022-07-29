Innoson sues Imo Govt over N2.5bn debt

Nigeria’s indigenous vehicle manufacturing company, Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing (IVM) has filed a lawsuit against the Imo State Government for alleged failure to pay or service the debt of N2,547,666,435.00.

This was contained in a statement issued by the company’s Corporate Communications Head, Cornel Osigwe, said The lawsuit filled by counsel to Innoson Vehicles Limited, Professor Joseph Mbadugha came against repeated attempts made by the Chairman of the company, Innocent Chukwuma, to the Governor urging him to pay the company on the vehicles sold, and delivered to the State Government.

The statement reads further that in April 2021, the Governor Uzodinma invited the Chairman/CEO of Innoson Vehicles to the Imo State Government House, Owerri where they discussed and agreed that Innoson Vehicles would sell and supply various specifications of its brand of Vehicles to the State Government which includes;

-70 units of Innoson 5 Seater double cabin pick-up (IVM Carrier) 4WD

-10 units of Innoson 5- Seater double cabin military pick up (IVM G12)

-10 units of Innoson 5 seater single cabin military pick-up (IVM G12)

-100 units of a complete siren with public addressing system, revolving light, and street police light;

– 2 Units of IVM Ambulance Vehicles

-20 Units of IVM G12 MS11

-20 sets of B. Canopy

The claimed that the vehicles which valued at over N2.5 billion at ($6.3M), were supplied in good faith to the Imo State Government based on an understanding with the Governor which arose after a special request that Innoson Vehicles granted the State the favor of paying for the vehicles after deliveries to them and which request was granted and honored.

It regretted that the privilege request granted to the Governor turned into nightmare after several visits, phone calls, messages, and submission of letters requesting payment appealed to the Governor and his conscience to make total payments or set up a payment plan that will offset the debt, were abortive.

The N2.5 billion was for the purchase price of the various IVM Vehicles including their parts which IVM manufactured, sold and delivered to the State Government but its government had allegedly refused and failed to pay same, despite repeated get demands and appeals.