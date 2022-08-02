Innoson insists Imo govt yet to pay N2.5bn debt

Nigerian indigenous automobile company, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, IVM has maintained that the Imo State Government is yet to pay N2.5 billion debt for the purchase of various IVM vehicles including their parts from the company.

This is coming against the backdrop of a press statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba on behalf of the Imo State Government.

Emelumba had alleged that the state government has serviced over 70 percent of the debt.

But in a swift reaction, IVM’s, Head, Corporate Communications and Affairs

Cornel Osigwe, noted that the statement was written to water down the facts and substance stated in the company’s earlier statement.

Cornel said the matter is before the courts and have always believed in the integrity of the judiciary to do the right thing when facts are stated.

The company spokesperson went further to lay the facts straight that the government bought vehicles worth

N5B In March 2020 on the assumption of office.

He said Imo state Governor Hope Uzodinma upon assumption of office, paid for its first procurement of Innoson Vehicles it ordered from the company.

Even went further to state that several options were instituted including setting up a payment plan on monthly basis which were not kept, hence the approach of the courts to recover the debt as the last option, since the government rebuffed all entreaties made to him to pay up.

The nations foremost indigenous vehicle manufacturer and the Imo State Government have been at loggerheads over the business arrangement between the two which has turned sour following irreconciliable differences over the quality of Service and the payment for services rendered.

The two have since taken the matter to court after failure of conciliation and negotiations to settle their areas of dispute.

The latest flare up may not be unconnected with earlier issues and the happenings in court over the case which has pitched hitherto good business partners on different sides of the divide.