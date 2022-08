Operatives of the Amotekun corps in Ondo have arrested six notorious kidnappers and 39 others for various offences in the state.

This is the second time the security outfit will make a landmark arrest in the last two months.

Recall that a yet-to-be identified gunmen attacked a construction company in Owo, the home country of governor Akeredolu barely two months after a deadly attack on Catholic Church in the same town.

