Asiwaju is the man we are backing – Next Level Group

The National Coordinator of the Next Level Consolidation Movement, Mr Oladosu Oladipo, has described the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the pool of those seeking to lead Nigeria in the 2023 Presidential Elections.

Chief Oladosu Oladipo disclosed this while speaking exclusivel to the breakfast show on TVC News on Tuesday 2nd of August.

The Legal Practitioner said the 2023 Presidential Election is an opportunity to truly move Nigeria to the Next Level in terms of prosperity deliverables to the People across the Lenght and Breadth of the country and that ASsiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the man for the job.

Mr Oladipo who is the national Coordinator of the Next Level Consolidation Movement and also doubles as the National Coordinator, Yoruba Patriotic Movementsaid Other candidates in the race do not measure up to the former Lagos State Governor in terms of pedigree, performance and legacies in Leadership.

Read excerprts of his interview below :

” In recent times, the registration of the last 13 months is about 12 million and out of the 12 million registration, the Northwest is still leading with 2.5 Million, the North central 2.3 Million, South South 2.4 Million, South West 2 Million, North East 1.4 Million, South East 1.4 Million making a total of approximately 12 Million 298000.

As a matter of fact, the call at the end of close of registration, the North West is still leading with 2.5 Million followed by the North Central.

The North is still galvanizing their people to do more registration because they are more politically conscious than the South, out of the current 12 Million plus new registration the North has 6.3 Million and about 5.9 Million for the South.

Everything considered we can see that the North are very politically conscious and now that we have two candidates in the South, two candidates from prominent political parties, the Labour Party and the APC.

Candidates from the major Political parties the PDP, APC and the Labour Party, two of them are from the South, the Labour Candidate and the APC.

Therefore the registration for the South is 5.9 Million South West having 2 Million and South East having 1.4 Million where the candidates are from then the North east where the PDP Candidate is from has 1.5 Million new voter registration, on the whole the zeal for registration in the last 13 Months is great.

I can say that people are aware, the awareness generated is very great, there is clamour for them to extend the date of registration and the INEC has given the verdict that before it can get all other materials for the PVC will take time, so I think the ones that have been produced people should go and collect it.

Because without collection of the PVC you cannot vote, it is just like wanting to build a skyscraper without a foundation nothing can be done, its when you have the foundation is when you can do Other things, obtaining the PVC is the passport to voting.

Voting cannot be done on Social media, if you have 50 million people on Social media and they don’t have PVC, they will not be allowed to vote, it is only people with valid PVC will be recognized to vote, those people who are allowed to vote are the ones whose votes will count.

I am urging all patriotic Nigerians to go and get their PVC’s.

Well there are so many factors, the fact that the motivation to do the registration, many people procrastinate a lot, Politics is a business as a matter of fact and there should be people who actually geared towards motivating people to do all of that at the right time, the same thing with voting, there is no easy way of getting things done, all we need to do is to get some devoted people.

In America, Europe, there are people who are canvassers, who will go from Door to Door, in Nigeria, particularly, the North is better, the awareness in that they take Politics as a business, and Politics determines virtually everything, if you have all the policies and the Political leadership is not right, everything will be wrong so we are clamouring in 2023 to get the right leader and the prerequisite, the condition is to make sure we get the weapon to actually get the person elected, to give that person the mandate, tough I cannot understand why the activities is less in the South than in the North.

I do think the factors that are responsible for the spike in the registration, one is the activities of the Youth themselves, Universities have been on strike for the past 3=4 months and definitely they have to do something and part of the something is they have to register for the voting, they have to do something to ensure Nigeria has the right leader, they want to partake in the process and part of that is to have the PVC to participate in the process, that is why many of them because they are not attending any lecture and not attending any business, I think that is one of the factors, another factor is the Youth party Leaders, the parties have their own Youth Organ, the Organs of the party have met and they have been meeting to ensure they really mobilize people for the Registration, the Women folk because women awareness is great nowadays in this country, they move, market women, young professionals and all they meet regularly and they have educated themselves to do the registration to get the power to vote, the power to get the right mandate and the right leadership for Political and Economic approach in this country.

Yes, one I am the national coordinator of the Nigerian Next Level 2023, we have coordinators across the country, I just arrived from Abuja, we audit all the time, if you look at the major Political parties, the APC has Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu popularly known as Jagaban Borgu, the PDP has Atiku Abubakar who was Vice President During Obasanjo’s regime and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, first we need to look at the profile of the candidates.

What has been the antecedents, what has been the integrity, what has been the performance, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was governor in Lagos for 8 years an during that 8 years there were lots and lots of Leadership qualities which he exhibited, in the first instance he got the right people in his government as commissioners, DG’S, Special Advisers and so on and most of them they excelled in their site, so Lagos became the number 5 largest Economy in the whole of Africa, that is the pedigree of Asiwaju, Asiwaju has the qualities which he has imbibed for his 8 years Exchequer rule in Lagos.

For Instance, I started this sensitisation as far back as 2017, holding meetings, attending conferences and actually sensitizing people to make sure we do the right thing at the right time, Asiwaju is unique.

Now we talk about Atiku Abubakar, who was Vice President under Olusegun Obasanjo, when he was Vice President, he was more or less a spare tyre under a very active President Olusegun Obasanjo, Olusegun Obasanjo was hyper, he was a good leader, he did virtually everything very well, Atiku Abubakar has not done anything some of them have not come to the fore if he has actually done anything he has nothing to actually show and inspire confidence that he will do well, and Peter Obi was actually impeached though reinstated, if somebody was impeached in his state, we did not learn that Asiwaju was impeached, from zero in the South West, he installed 6 governors, not only in the South West but across the Country, and most of lieutenants, for instance, Lai Mohammed is in his second term as minister of information and is doing well, Rauf Aregbesola was his commissioner for works and he was a two term governor in Osun State before moving to the ministry of interior and he is doing well, he has about 6 parastatals, these are exchequer things, there are a lot of Other things he has done, we can’t talk about that of Atiku Abubakar or Peter Obi, let them talk about the people they have mentored who are doing well in their fields, before we choose now, the things that motivated people to vote, we have been mobilizing people to register, particularly Youth, is the Leadership, is to separate the seed from the chaff, this is the time to separate the grain from the chaff, Nigeria needs correct leadership not just anyone, the problem of food security, unemployment, virtually everything all these can only be done by a leader who knows his onions.

Now we have coordinator for all the zones and for the North West we have Alhaji Aminu Suleiman, we have finished registration, what will start now is mobilization, mobilization will start not the cosmetic jamboree meetings or rallies, I don’t believe in jamboree rallies, we believe in Door to Door mobilization, that mobilization has started, that is the meeting we held in Abuja and the national chairman of next level consolidation forum is Her Excellency Dame Paulen Tallen, we met and the North West I have told you is Alhaji Suleiman from Kebbi and from the North East is Alhaji Muhammadu Markinta from Maiduguri, he is a classmate of El Rufai from ABU, FROM THE North Central we have Maryam Salihu Ibrahim , the wife of a former Chief of Army Staff, She is from Kogi, if you have a meeting in the South West today, there is a meeting in Abeokuta, headed by Honourable Adesina Popoola, there is a meeting today, you will see all the leaders of the movement there.

From the South South today we have Dr Sam Sam Jaja, the great grandson of the great Jaja of Opobo, from the South East we have Dr Anyim Nyerere Anyim, they are mobilizing and they are all doing very well, they are the 6 zonal coordinators and I am the national coordinator, so all those coordinators are all under me, I am the author and the signature of the next level and they bought it when I sold it to them, the next stage which we are for Asiwaju is mobilization, we have broken it into 3 levels, we have the bank and sure, the sink and the hopeless, the activities for the hopeless started from inception, we can’t say that we have everything, the political activities and momentum for the hopeless will be different from the sink, the activities for the sink will be different from the bank and Sure, when we have the bank and Sure, we should not go and rest we should work, work and Work and as the late Chief Bola Ige told us, We should mobilize, Mobilize and and Mobilize, its mobilization that wins the votes, don’t rely on money or this thing, if you get money, people may get money and will not vote, but if the mobilization is steady and you have to get to the grass and get to the root, some people will not get to the grass and getting to the root will be very difficult and if they bring money overnight, the money will not get to the grass and the root but we have started from the root and the grass and we are grassroots mobilization efforts, and when you say next level, it means you are rising, you are rising and you want Nigeria to rise to the next level in prosperity deliverables and you can only do that one, move to the next level because leadership makes the difference and that is why we are supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to solve most of Nigeria’s problems just like he did for Lagos State.”

