Ondo State Command of the Amotekun Corps has arrested nine notorious kidnappers, who have been terrorising people of Ondo North Senatorial District of the state.

The suspects, who were arrested while trying to collect ransom from families of kidnapped victims, are among thirty-one suspected criminals paraded before journalists in Akure.

Ondo State Command of Amotekun Corps arrested thirty-one suspects at various locations in the state.

They suspect were arrested for various offences, ranging from kidnaping, stealing to illegal possession of fire arms.

Nine of these suspects were arrested while trying to collect ransom from families of kidnapped victims in Akoko area of the state.

They were tricked by Amotekun operatives, who pretended to be families of the victims.

The Amotekun commander also paraded five suspects, who specialised in stealing and selling of vehicles in Ore area of the state.

Four suspects were also arrested for stealing goats across the state.