The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike has described those calling for his suspension for taking up appointment in Tinubu’s government, as “Reggae Dancers“.

the former governor of Rivers made the remarks on Monday during press briefing shortly after he was inaugurated alongside 44 other ministrrs.

While making his remarks, Mr Nyesom said ten of the PDP governors submitted names to the president for appointment. He wondered why it was only his name that is being mentioned.

“I laugh at those Reggae dancers in PDP who are talking about suspension. Ridiculous people. Ignore them and let’s focus on serious matters. There’s no PDP Governor who didn’t make nominations for Mr President. All of them made 10 nominations each. Before I accepted this position, I wrote the PDP National Chairman, Zonal Chairman, State Chairman, My Governor, Minority leaders in the National Assembly, all of them replied me in writing saying “TAKE THAT APPOINTMENT. So ignore those bad belle losers shouting suspension.”

“I’m not someone who sits down in office to read reports and sign files. I’ll always be on the road inspecting projects. Although, files won’t last more than 24hrs on my table…..I hate files…..”

The new FCT minister told directors at FCTA to *You will see a different Abuja now. I will visit the Igbo community, the Fulani/Hausa people, the Gwari…everybody.*

“Motorcycle can not take over the city. We are going to provide alternatives.”