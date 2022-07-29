Kwankwaso cautions National Assembly on impeachment threat

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has asked the national assembly to thread softly over the call for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari by some members of the national assembly.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin shortly after paying a courtesy call on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Senator Kwankwaso said the legislators should not be in a hurry to rock the boat.

He acknowledged that there are reasons to be worried about the security situation in the country and advised the government to brace up to the challenge.

Kwankwaso, a former minister of Defence, also appealed to government to reach out to people with genuine concerns with a view to addressing them.

Earlier during the courtesy call, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had asked politicians to play the game without bitterness.