Nigerian Music star , Afeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has declared support for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s (NDLEA) war to curb drug abuse among youth, teenagers , followers and Marlians across the world.

The Afro superstar with over six million fan base , made this declaration when he paid a visit to the National Headquarters of the Agency in Abuja.

The artist who declared support for the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) on Thursday 17th August 2023 while on a visit to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s Executive Chairman, Brigadier General Buba Marwa(rtd).

He urged Nigerian youth to shun drug abuse in all forms adding that ” I want to urge the youths, Marlians to stop doing drugs.

“Let us stop doing drugs in any form because I have keyed in to this campaign in support with NDLEA to stop drugs on the street. Drug abuse is not good because it will make you go back into crimes and does a lot of negative things to you, ”he added.

Naira Marley’s Instagram account, has over 6,913,977 followers.

Fashola known as Naira Marley also has a running court case with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud.