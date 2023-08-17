Governors of Zamfara and Niger states on Thursday met with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja.

This is part of their quest in ensuring lasting Peace in Communities and highways bedevilled by activities of armed bandits and Kidnappers.

They want an improved synergy between the two States and office of the National Security Adviser.

Governor Dauda Lawal and his Niger State counterpart are worried by the spate of Insecurity, lately.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the meeting held behind closed doors is part of their collective effort to bring an end to the lingering activities of armed bandits disturbing both States.

The statement adds that the Governors expressed concern over the rising cases of insecurity and that promoted their move to seek possible ways to bringing an end to the menace

Restoring peace in Zamfara according Governor Lawal has been his priority since the day he assumed office as Governor

Communities in Zamfara and Niger states have been suffering from activities of Terrorists leading to the death of many, others abducted on highways and sometimes in Schools

It is expected that the meeting with the National security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu will yield positive results and restore peace in all troubled areas.