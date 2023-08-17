The Authorities of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) have suspended the dean of the faculty of law, Prof. Cyril Ndifon, following sexual harassment claims made against him by female students in his faculty.

Female law students at the university had staged a demonstration against the lecturer, calling for his dismissal over cases of Sexual Harassment.

The students held placards with several inscriptions like “Enough of the Law School List Manipulation,” “Prof Ndifon must leave for the sake of our sanity,” “Law girls are not bonanzas,” “Prof Ndifon should stop grabbing us,” and “The faculty of law is not a brothel,”.

The vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Florence Obi, had authorised the immediate removal of Professor Ndifon as Dean following the controversy.

The professor was suspended, and prohibited from entering the school’s premises while a panel is being set up to investigate the litany of allegations against him.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Professor Ndifon has been embroiled in controversy regarding sexual harassment of students and suspended as a result.

The professor was suspended from the university in 2015 following a preliminary inquiry into rape claims involving a female law student.

His suspension was on September 21, 2016, upheld by a National Industrial Court decision which rejected his plea to overturn the university’s suspension.

He was, however, reinstated and made dean by the university’s vice chancellor in 2022.

Professor Ndifon has been accused of soliciting sex in exchange for grades and being vindictive towards students who are not receptive to his advances.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

“Please refer to our letter Ref UC/REG/DISC.45A dated August 14, 2023, on your alleged violation of the provisions of the extant laws and policies of the University and your response to the said letter, which was dated 16th August, 2023.

“The Vice Chancellor has gone through your written representations and is not satisfied with your explanations. She has therefore directed that you should be relieved of your position as Dean, Faculty of Law, and placed on suspension while the matter is referred to a panel that will be set up to investigate these allegations.

“The relief of position as Dean, Faculty of Law, and suspension from official duties takes effect from August 17, 2023.

“You are to hand over all University property in your possession, including all official responsibilities presently handled by you, to the Sub-Dean of the Faculty before vacating office.

“You are to stay away from the University premises except while responding to invitation from the panel investigating these allegations.”