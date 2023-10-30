The Management Committee Of the Benue State University Makurdi has suspended 200-600 level medical students of its college of health and human services for a period of one month.

A statement by the registrar Mfaga Modom says academic activities of 100 level students remain uninterrupted.

According to her this formed part of resolutions reached by the management committee and academic staff of the college of health sciences regarding the students demonstration of Wednesday 25th of October, 2023 which it described as recalcitrant.

Other resolutions reached include, the constitution of an investigative panel to look into the remote and immediate causes of the demonstration and advice appropriately.

Also the immediate suspension of the Benue State University Students Association BESUMSA till futher notice.

On resumption each student should bring a sworn affidavit from a competent court of law attesting to be of good conduct and also come along with a parent or guardian to sign an undertaking.

Affected students were therefore directed to vacate their hostels by 10am on Monday 30th October 2023.

On Wednesday the 25th of October the Medical students had staged a peaceful protest to government house over poor conditions a demonstration which has caused this reaction.