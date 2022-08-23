Enugu constitutes committee on new state medical university

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has approved the constitution of a Project Implementation Committee (PIC) to ensure the smooth take-off of the newly licensed State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State.

This was contain In a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, having the committee chaired by Prof. Valentine Ekechukwu while the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. Malachy Ikechukwu Okwueze serves as the secretary, including the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Chika Okoro and seven others.

The milestone achievement is in line with the state government’s efforts towards increasing access to quality university education for the teeming youth.

Enhanced healthcare service delivery for the people of Enugu State and beyond, as well as the full actualisation of its rural development and socio-economic expansion programmes in line with the governor’s inaugural address in 2015.

Recalled that the Nigeria University Commission ( NUC) recently granted Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration license to establish a new, full-fledged state-owned medical university, named the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State.