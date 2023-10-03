The Ondo State House of Assembly has issued a fresh directive to the state Chief Judge, Olusegun Odusola, to immediately set up a seven-man panel to investigate the Deputy Governor on the allegations leveled against him.

This is as result of the failure of the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to respond to the notice of allegation of gross misconduct levelled against him.

Speaker of the assembly, Olamide Oladiji gave this directive during plenary on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to the speaker, the constitution stipulates that the assembly should wait for seven days for the deputy governor to respond which had now lapsed.

A court of appeal sitting in Abuja had restrained the state house of assembly from carrying out the impeachment process against the Deputy Governor