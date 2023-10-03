The Process of nation building is no small feat, and all hands must be on deck to work effectively and efficiently both on the part of the media and government.

This assertion was made by the Guild Of Corporate Online Publishers at it’s 7th Annual conference, themed “Nigeria: Road Map for Socio-economic Recovery and Sustainability”.

The Guild posited that the media has a critical role to play in nation building and government should see the media as its strategic partner.

Advertisement

The media, with specific reference to the collective entity of the Radio, Television, Newspapers, and the Internet, is important in shaping the development process of a country.

Its operations involve a Multidimensional process of action, organisation and communication, and involves economic, political, social and cultural factors.

The real influence of the media in national development will depend on the media themselves, the societies in which they operate and the audience they reach.

Advertisement

The Guild Of Corporate Online Publishers, at their 7th Annual lecture is concerned about the spread of fake news, and the economic well-being of the country.

It believe the government has a lot to do in addressing the poverty index in the face of new economic realities.

It is tasking government to fully engage it’s resources in achieving inclusive growth, functional policies and economic plans.

Advertisement

People involved in the trade of Digital journalism, say it will continue to guard against the spread of fake news, disinformation and misinformation,

They internet is a powerful tool that has revolutionized the way news and information is presented to it’s audience