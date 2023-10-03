The House of Representatives has urged the nation’s security chiefs to re-double efforts at securing the safe rescue of the remaining 7 kidnapped prospective Corp members in Zamfara.

This comes on a day the legislators called for an end to alleged unlawful road blockage, extortion and harassment by security agents along the Lagos-Agbara-Bagagry-Seme Highway.

Over the last seven weeks, seven national youth Corps members have been in the den of gunmen after they were abducted in Zamfara on their way to Sokoto state.

Since then, the House of Representatives has been on the case.

Its Committee on Youths recently interfaced with the management team of the NYSC and it got assurances the abducted victims would soon be freed.

That was two weeks ago.

Ten members led by Akwa Ibom legislator, Unyime Idem, present a motion urging the nation’s security agents to redouble efforts on the matter.

The alleged unlawful road blocking, extortion and harassment by security agents on the ever busy Lagos-Agbara-Bagagry-Seme Highway catches the lawmakers’ attention.

A motion by Whingan Sesi from Badagry calls on Customs to beef up security on the road.

Two matters of urgent national importance dealing with the spate of insecurity in the North West and the need to create an enabling environment for peasant farmers to harvest their crops, also received massive support