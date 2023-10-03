Police in the Indian capital, Delhi, have raided the homes of several prominent journalists and authors in connection with an investigation into the funding of news website NewsClick.

Police have seized mobile phones and laptops of those they raided on Tuesday morning.

Officials are reportedly investigating allegations that NewsClick got illegal funds from China – a charge it denies.

Critics say the move is an intentional attack on press freedom.

Started in 2009, NewsClick is an independent news and current affairs website known to be critical of the government. In 2021, it was raided by tax authorities on allegations of breaking India’s foreign direct investment rules.

The co-ordinated raids at 30 locations on Tuesday are some of the largest and most extensive on India’s media in recent years. Opposition leaders have called it the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s “fresh attack on the media”.

But Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur denied any involvement of the government, saying that the investigative agencies were merely doing their job.

Among those searched were NewsClick editor Prabir Purkayastha, journalists Abhisar Sharma, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Aunindyo Chakravarty, Bhasha Singh, popular satirist Sanjay Rajoura and historian Sohail Hashmi. Some were taken to police stations for questioning.

Searches were also under way at the website’s office in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

In Mumbai, activist Teesta Setalvad’s house was also searched. Ms Setalvad has long fought for victims of the deadly 2002 riots in Gujarat state and has written articles critical of the government for NewsClick.

A source close to Mr Purkayastha told the BBC that more than 15 policemen arrived at the editor’s home at 06:30 local time (01:00GMT).

Mr Rajoura’s lawyer Ilin Saraswat said the comedian was raided at the same time and that police took away his laptop, his two phones, some DVDs of his old work and some documents.

The Delhi Police have not yet commented on the raids – a spokesperson told the BBC she would “share the details when she gets them”.

According to reports, the raids are in connection with a case registered against NewsClick in August after a New York Times report alleged that the website had received funds from an American millionaire to spread “Chinese propaganda”.

It claimed that Neville Roy Singham worked closely with the “Chinese government media machine” and used his network of non-profit groups and shell companies to “finance its propaganda worldwide”.

A case was reportedly registered against the website under UAPA, a draconian anti-terror law that makes it nearly impossible to get bail. NewsClick has rejected all the charges as false.