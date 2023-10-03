Controversial Singer and Owner of Marlian Records, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has returned to Nigeria and surrendered himself to the Police.

Naira Marley who is now in the custody of the Lagos State Police Command returned to Nigeria from a foreign trip two weeks after the controversial death of his signee, Musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad.

The Controversial singer will now join his alleged henchman Samson Alubarika Balogun Eletu popularly known as Sam Larry in detention to answer questions from a 13 Member Task Force set up to probe the singer’s death.

He will be answering questions on allegations of Bullying, Intimidation, alleged Drug Dealing, denial of royalties and Other Sundry allegations leading to the untimely death of the 27 year Old Ilerioluwa Aloba known as Mohbad.