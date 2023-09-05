Residents of some communities in Ede, Osogbo and Atakunmosa East Local Government areas of Osun are calling on the state Government to consider their roads for construction.

The residents say they are now forced to trek for hours on major roads to board public vehicles to their places of work on a daily basis.

The roads have been in a deplorable state for years.

The condition of the roads became worse during this raining season due to erosion.

Residents of some of the affected areas said they have been cut off from major communities due to bad condition of the roads.

They also lament the rate at which residents loose their means of livelihood as a result of the situation.

A number of roads are under construction in Ede and some other towns and residents of these areas are hopeful that the gesture will be extended to their communities.

Elsewhere, residents of Ifesowapo, Oke-Odo, and Temitope, all under Apara / Osunjela zone 6 along Olojabala road in the Atakumosa local government are also calling for the construction of their roads.

The State Government had recently constructed a curvet in the area to allow for easy passage of vehicles.

