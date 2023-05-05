Two Catholic priests, Reverend Father Chochos Kunav and Rev Father Raphael Ogigba who were abducted by some gunmen in Agbara-Otor area of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state have regained their freedom.

The Public Relation Officer of Delta state police command, Edafe Bright who revealed news of the release of the two clergmen from their captors did not say if any ransom was paid to secured the freedom of the priests.

The two priests were kidnapped on Saturday night in Agbara-Otor, Ughelli North council in Delta.

The deployment and arrest came after strategic planning and analysis about the recent upsurge of kidnapping activity in Ughelli, Warri and environs.

The police in Delta state have declared war on Kidnappers in Warri and Ughelli with the upsurge of the criminal activities in these areas.