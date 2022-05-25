Gunmen abduct 2 priests, Others in Sokoto Catholic Diocese

Unidentified Gunmen have in the early hours of Wednesday invaded one of the parishes presided over by Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah.

The gunmen kidnapped two priests and two others in the rectory of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, located in Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Bishop Kukah’s Sokoto Diocese covers Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.

The Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho, confirmed the development to reporters on Wednesday morning in a short statement.

He said the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto is under attack, adding that no information has been received on the whereabouts of the abductees.

Omotosho said: “As at midnight of today, 25th May, 2022, gunmen broke into the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur LGA of Katsina State.

“The parish priest and his assistant Rev. Frs. Stephen Ojapa, MSP, and Oliver Okpara and two boys in the house were kidnapped.

“No information as to their whereabouts. Kindly pray for their safety and release.”

The Sheu Shagari College of Education Sokoto had on May 12 witnessed disturbances leading to the gruesome murder of a 200L Student Deborah Emmanuel by fellow Students who accused her of blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad.

She was initially protected by the School’s security personnel who were later overpowered by the rampaging mob who beat her to death and the burn her remains.

The move had come under strong condemnation from several quarters including from the Sokoto Catholic Diocese’s presiding Bishop, Reverend Father Mathew Hassan Kukah.

Rampaging hoodlums who protested the condemnation and arrest of two of the suspects in the gruesome murder lateer descended on the premises of the diocese, vandalised, destroyed and burn down part of its porperty in Sokoto.

The violent protest was only abated after the declaration of a 24 hour curfew by the State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

The curfew was later relaxed to dusk to dawn following which the State Police command also declared 3 of the main suspects in the killing wanted.

This new attack is another assault on the Diocese which may now need to take stock on what to do next.