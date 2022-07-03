Two Catholic Priests Kidnapped in Edo State

Two Catholic Priest, Rev. Father Udo of St Patrick’s Catholic church Uromi and Rev. Father Philemon Oboh of St Joseph retreat center Ugboha have been kidnapped.

The both were abducted on Saturday along the Benin-Auchi road on their way back to Uromi in Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

It is not certain yet if the gunmen have made any contact with the church or the families up till this moment.

This is coming barely one week after a Catholic priest Rev. Father Christopher Odia was Kidnap at Ikabigbo community, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State and was later found Dead after few hours in the bush.

This incident has thrown the churches hierarch into fear over the safety of their leaders.

Although there is no formal report of any abduction or kidnapping from the police authority in the state but reports from many online sources tag the case as an alleged kidnapping.