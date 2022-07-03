GOC urges troops not to be distracted with operational hardship

Troops of the Nigeria Army have been advised to stay focus and not to be distracted by the demands and hardship of operation.

General Officer Commanding 8th Division Nigeria Army Headquarters Sokoto, Major General Uweim Bassey made the call during a special church service as part 2022 Nigerian Army Day Celebration in Giginya Barrack on Sunday in Sokoto.

The Army General charged the Army to remain. committed towards achieving success in the various battlefields and all other national assignments.

He said that the Nigerian Army would continue to accord priority to welfare of personnel who are given their best to the service of the country.

He also advised personnel to obey rules and always work toward pleasing thier superiors in line good conduct and guiding principles in the service.

According to him, Nigerian Army leadership strived in providing befitting accommodations and vehicles for Segent Regimentals and other personnel welfare improvements aimed at improving thier welfare and service delivery.

The GOC added that three operational units were designed to facilitate improve productively in tackling security challenges in division’s operation areas.

He emphasized the need for personnel to continue preserving unity and cohesion in the service as Nigerian Army always encourage tolerance, abhor ethnic or religious differences.

The GOD also cautioned personnel against pursuing lavish lifestyles and always wait natural rewards in the service as hard work manifested and always being recognize.

He assured that with the resources put together against security challenges in Northwest states all challenges would be overcome soon and would be a history.

According to him, from his experience in service in northeast operations, issues would be over, stressing that at present thousands of insurgents have repented in the northeast.

The issue of discipline among Troops especially those involved in Special Military Operations across the country has come under Sharp focus over the last few years due to stories surrounding alleged bad behaviour by some members of the militray over time.

This charge by the GOC is an indication that the Army is working at clearing the proverbial Augean stable and restotre its image.