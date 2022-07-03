Alaafin’s Senior Wife, Olori Kafayat, Is Dead

Barely two months after Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi joined his ancestors, one of his queens and Senior wife, Olori Kafayat, is reported to have passed https://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post-new.php#on.

Though details of her death is yet to be revealed, but TVC News learnt that the news of the demise of the queen broke late Friday night.

Olori Kafayat Adeyemi, one of the senior wives, was the mother of Prince Adebayo Adeyemi ( D’Gov ), the chairman, of the Oyo State Local Government Pensions Board.

Late Olori Kafayat was the fourth wife of late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi