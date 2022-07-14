Troops on trail of Kuje escapees, military not distracted- Defence operations

The Director of Defence Media Operations, General Benard Onyeuko, says despite the attack on the custodial centre in kuje, troops remain undistracted.

According to Major General Benard Onyeuko, troops are on the trail of the escapees and more will be arrested.

More than 800 inmates fled in aftermath of the attack on the custodial centre in kuje, among them 68 high profile Boko Haram members.

As at Thursday, only two of the Boko Haram escapees have been arrested.

Those at large are a constant threat to the country’s peace and security, leading security forces to step up security around important infrastructure.

Despite the attack on the detention center and the mounting threats, military officials said troops will not be deterred.

General Onyeuko said six high profile terrorists recently surrendered to troops in the Northeast.

But in spite of the achievement, the threats posed by terrorists across the country continue to put security forces on edge.