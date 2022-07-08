Reverend Father Christopher Odia: Catholic Priests task Govt on improved security

The Nigeria Catholic Diocesan Priests Association, NCDPA. have call on government at all level to own up to their constitutional Primary Responsibility of protecting the lives and Property of it’s Citizens.

The Body made the call today in a procession at the funeral Service in ivianokpodi Agenebode, Etsako east Local Government Area of Edo State, for the slain Reverend Father Christopher Odia of St. Michaels Catholic church Ikabigbo, who was Murdered by his abductors about two weeks ago.

They express concern on the Recent trend of attack on the Reverend Father across the nation as they believe such incidence those not portray the Country Right image in the committee of nations.