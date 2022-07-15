Two Catholic priests kidnapped in Kaduna

At least two catholic priests identified as Reverend Fathers John Mark Cheitnum and Donatus Cleopas have been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen in Kaduna state.

The Chancellor of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo, who confirmed the incident said it occurred around 5pm Friday evening.

He further explained that both priests were kidnapped shortly after they arrived for a function at Christ the king catholic Church, Yadin Garu in Lere Local government area of Kaduna state.

The chancellor solicits prayers for the immediate and safe release of the Kidnapped priests.

