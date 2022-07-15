IF Govt Decides to Use the stairs, use the elevator – Henrich Akomolafe

A Huge cog in the wheel of Nigeria’s Progress and Development is a result of the refusal of government to pay due and unwavering attention to the empowerment of youths in the country.

Henrich Akomolafe, A Young entrepreneur and Politician issues this Statement in commemoration of this Year’s World Youth Skills day.

Akomolafe insists that it is distasteful that the system in the country has been unfairly skewed to put the youths at a disadvantage.

“The ASUU strike has entered its fifth month, students are loitering around their houses, crime is on the rise on one side and teenage and unplanned pregnancies is rocking on the other, because government is not showing as much commitment as it should to young people, especially their Education”

While charging the Youths to Give themselves an opportunity for Growth, he encouraged them to imbibe the never-say-die-Spirit and get themselves Equipped on relevant Skills of 21st century advantage

“ Youths must take charge of their future by realizing that they can equip themselves with necessary skills to grow and excel. Although, we are beginning to see a new set of skills in demand post Covid-19, youths can learn digital marketing, programming, project management and in fact, marketing and negotiating skills that will proffer opportunities for them in the global space, If the Government Decides to Use the Stairs, Use the Elevator”.

The 29 year old Akomolafe who is contesting for the House of Representatives seat for Ekiti South Federal Constituency 2 under the Peoples Democratic Party also advocates more investment in vocational training for young people in schools.

“There are several skills in demands but importantly, youths should be exposed to entrepreneurship and vocational trainings. Having such skills at a tender age paved the way for what I know and have been able to achieve today.”

He Further seeks the full inclusion of young people with disabilities, expressing their importance to the society and encouraging all stakeholders to ensure that they co-opt them to achieve the common goal.

The World Youth Skills Day is commemorated annually on July 15 with this year’s theme focusing on “Transforming youth skills for the future”.

