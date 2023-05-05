The House of Representatives has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to develop a software application that will delist dead, double or multiple registrants from its Voters register.

The ongoing unrest among three communities in Kokona local government of Nasarawa state is now a subject of investigation by the legislators.

A minute of silence for victims of yet another crisis in Kokona local government area of Nasarawa state.

Lawmaker representing SDP in Nasarawa, Gaza Gbewfi rises on a matter of urgent public importance on the sad incident he has claimed numerous lives in his constituency.

He challenged the authorities to adopt a more proactive approach towards beefing up security in rural areas

Ahead of the November Governorship off season elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states, the House seeks a clean up of the INEC Voter register.

Kogi legislator, Leke Abejide, says millions of dead and multiple registrations make the Voter register unwieldy.

To buttress his argument, the lawmaker said his father who died years ago still has his name on INEC register.

The House tasks INEC to delist dead persons and multiple registrants from the Voter register using a verification exercise

The House directs INEC to delist any qualified voter who fails to vote in two consecutive election cycles.

The lawmakers hope that INEC will conduct vigorous public education to help residents understand what causes fake voter registrations and develop a channel for families to report cases of death so that such names may be removed.