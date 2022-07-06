APC Northern Women Caucus urge Nasarawa residents to register, collect PVCs

The All Progressives Congress Northern Women Caucus is advocating for more women to register and collect their Permanent Voters Cards in order to participate in the forthcoming general elections.

The Caucus believes that the move would help to retain the party in power and enthrone a good government.

Political parties primaries have been conducted and candidates have emerged that will beat the flags for different parties in the 2023 general election.

Various groups have moved to the next stage, canvassing support for their preferred parties across the country.

The All Progressives Congress Northern Women Caucus is one of such organisations. They went to Nasarawa State to educate women about the importance of participating in the political procedures surrounding the upcoming general election.

The Caucus wants women to obtain and judiciously use their Permanent Voters Cards(PVC) to prevent the enthronement of a bad government.

The women expressed sheer determination to register, collect their PVCs and vote for the party at the polls.

These efforts by the APC Northern Women Cacus is intended to mobilise support for candidates of the party at 2023 polls.

