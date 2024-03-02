The Federal Government has expressed its commitment to to enhance its response to disaster management.

To this end, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation launched a global standard geo- spatial Centre to support disaster forecasting, data mapping and information management system

Beyond Fatalities, National Disaster recovery costs million of dollars

Though Nigeria may not be as prone to climate related disasters as countries like the US, India, China and the rest.

Despite this, the need to have mitigation plans in place is equally important as the worst recorded floods of 2012 and 2022 in Nigeria caused devastation that set the country back in millions of dollars.

This newly upgraded Geo-Spatial Centre will help to collect, store and analyse disaster data to aid in decision making.

The centre underscores the importance of disaster mitigation in all its management cycle including providing succour to affected persons.