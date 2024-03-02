Kemi Nandap has been decorated as the 19th Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigrations Service.

The new CG says, under her watch, security will be tightened across the country’s borders.

It’s the investiture of the newly appointed Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Kemi Nandap is the fourth woman to rise to the highest office in the service.

She has her work cut out in the wake of the country’s porous borders.

The new CG says she’ll be investing a lot of resources in training personnel of the service to achieve set objectives.

For the Minister of Interior, how well the Comptroller-General is able to improve border security will be a determinant of efficacy.

A lot is expected of the immigration service as it implements reforms to passport service and border security.