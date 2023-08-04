Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to avoid using the military to restore democratic order in Niger Republic.

Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, made the demand in a statement signed in Abuja.

According to Abubakar, the putsch was even more concerning because the number of states that had experienced military operations in the sub-region in the last three years was growing.

“Of course, the world expects Nigeria to take up leadership in ensuring that the crisis of political leadership in the Republic of Niger is not just curtailed but also ensuring the restoration of democratic governance in that country.

“While the expectations that fall on Nigeria as the sub-regional leader is not a quick fix, it must be expressed that the role taken so far by the ECOWAS has been commendable.

“As the ECOWAS continues to work towards reinstating democracy in the Republic of Niger, it must be reinforced that the regional body should not travel the road of military hostilities that may exacerbate the situation.

“The crisis in the Republic of Niger requires diplomatic engagement, and that must mean that the channels for dialogue should be well sustained,” the former VP explained.

Abubakar said; “While the world expects Nigeria to take a leading role in this process of peaceful conflict resolution, it must be clear to the military insurrectionists in the Republic of Niger that the world cannot afford to wait for too long before this crisis is resolved reasonably.“

He said that the development was undoubtedly a challenging time for the West African region.

He, however, said any actions taken towards the prompt resolution of the crisis in the Republic of Niger must prioritize democracy as the ultimate victor.