The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development says it is now mandatory for all athletes coming to the National Youth games to have their national identity number or face immediate disqualification.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ismaila Abubakar who disclosed this to journalists at the Joint Technical Meeting in Asaba, confirms that facilities for games are ready as host state, Delta just held the National Sports Festival last December.

The Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commissioner, Tonobok Okowa also confirmed the readiness of the state to host and defend their trophy.