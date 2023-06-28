Some natives of Igala and Bassa in Kogi state have petitioned the nation’s security chiefs and the National Assembly over alleged killing of its people in the build up to the November Governorship election.

The coalition of Igala/Bassa Socio- Cultural Associations marched through the Central Area of Abuja to Defence Headquarters in protest and submitted copies of its protest letter to the security chiefs, including the Acting Inspector General of Police.

The Governorship election in Kogi state is still more than four months away but tension is already building up.

While campaigns have not formally kicked off, candidates for the election and their political parties are mapping out strategies for victory.

But in the midst of the scramble for the state’s top seat, the people of Kogi East are alleging incessant attacks, intimidation, arson and acts of ethnic cleansing.

The coalition of Igala and Bassa Socio-Cultural Associations staged a peaceful protest to the nation's Defence Headquarters in Abuja

They also accuse military authorities in Kogi state of compromise.

The group seeks a thorough investigation into its claims and want all persons and agencies found culpable to be brought to justice .