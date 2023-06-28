U.S President Joe Biden’s administration is contemplating on new export controls on chips for artificial intelligence (AI) as Washington

increases its efforts to make it harder for China to obtain technology with military applications.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S Commerce department is preparing to update sweeping export control introduced last October in ways that could make it harder for companies such as Nvidia and advanced macro devices to sell Advanced ships to China .

As early as July Nvidia, Micron, and AMD are among the U.S chipmakers caught in the crossfire between China and the Biden administration.

In September, Nvidia had said that U.S. officials asked the company to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China.

Advertisement

Months later, Jensen Huang-led Nvidia said it will offer a new advanced chip called the A800 in China to meet export control rules.

The company also tweaked its Flagship h100 chip earlier this year

to comply with regulations.