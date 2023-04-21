The Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia.

This discussion is going prior to the G7 Hiro-Shima summit in Japan next month.

Ukraine’s allies were considering “an outright ban on most exports to Russia.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the government was aware of it but refrained from commenting on exchanges among G7 countries and like-minded nations about possible further sanctions against Russia.

Advertisement

He further emphasized the need for G7 to remain united for severe sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine.