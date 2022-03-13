At least 9 dead after Russia’s attack on Ukrainian military site near Lviv

At least nine people were killed in a pre-dawn missile attack on a military training base in northwest Ukraine on Sunday morning, officials said, bringing the war dangerously close to NATO forces stationed only a dozen miles away on the Polish border and widening the conflict as Russia tries to stop the flow of weapons into Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian military and local officials, eight missiles were fired at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center.

Some were intercepted by air defense systems, but several landed on the base, which serves as a crucial logistics hub and training site for foreign fighters.

Colonel Anton Myronovych, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said at least nine people had been killed and 57 had been injured, but that more information was still pouring in.