ASUU meets today over strike, other matters

The National Executive Council, NEC, of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, will meet today, Sunday in Abuja to deliberate next course of action in the ongoing warning strike.

National President of the Union Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke stated that the National Executive Council would decide what to do next after its meeting.

“We are an organised union and the majority opinion carries the day. Whatever the meeting decides will be communicated to all” he said.

The union had on Monday, February 14, 2022, declared a total and comprehensive four-week warning strike.

Since the strike began, no tangible progress has been made in the union’s discussions with the government delegation.

According to the union, the strike was caused by the government’s refusal to fulfill the deal struck between the federal government and the union in 2009.

ASUU also accused the Federal Government of working against the implementation of the UTAS, a payment platform designed by ASUU to replace the IPPIS payment system.

The Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, recently called on the Nigeria Labour Congress, to call ASUU to order.

The issue of proper education funding, as well as the payment of Earned Academic Allowance, are still unresolved.