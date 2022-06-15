Ukrainian prosecutor investigating mass grave found near Bucha

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General has it is investigating the murders of seven persons who were discovered with their wrists tied behind their backs outside the Bucha district of Kyiv.

Authorities reported that “the bodies of seven individuals with gunshot wounds and hands tied behind their backs were recovered in the trenches” during an investigation of formerly Russian-held positions in the woodland near the village of Myrotske.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the Bucha District Department of the National Police in the Kyiv Region.

Ukraine’s national police claimed they were still trying to identify the dead of 1,200 citizens around the country.

The prosecutor general claimed that a single mass grave containing 116 people had been discovered in Bucha. According to him, some mass graves were created by residents who gathered corpses from the streets and buried them in nearby parks.

Meanwhile, In his regularly overnight address to the Ukrainian nation, President Zelensky described the actions of Russia as “absolute evil”.

He said…Quote…’’Ukrainians have been paying a very high price in ongoing battles ’’, describing them as one of the most brutal battles in Europe and for Europe.

He again requested for more Western weapons to help ensure end to Russian torture of the Donbas region.