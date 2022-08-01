Update: Nigerians in Italy protest killing of Alika Ogorchukwu, seek justice

The Nigerian government has condemned the killing of a Nigerian street vendor in Italy by another Italian he had an altercation with.

Advertisement

Nigerians on Sunday took to the streets to protest what they called a gruesome murder.

39 year old Alika Ogorchukwu was reportedly murdered in Italy by an Italian man identified as Filippo Ferlazzo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alika had been involved in an accident in 2021 which had affected his legs, rendered him mobilised unable to work to fend for himself. He had resorted to selling of goods on the street.

Advertisement

According to Mike Oputteh, the Welfare officer, National Union of Nigerian Association in Italy, on that fateful day, he had begged for pocket change from his alleged murderer, who pushed and shoved him away.

Mr Ogorchukwu’s attempt to defend himself led to a fight where his killer strangled him to death while onlookers filmed the incident.

Advertisement

The Nigerian Embassy in Italy responded quickly by promising the Italian-Nigerian community that the government will take up the matter.

A statement also relased by the Ministry of foreign Affairs says the embassy will work with the Italian authorities to ensure justice while calling for calm among the Nigerian community.

Advertisement

The Italian, Filippo Ferlazzo.has since been arrested by the police after he was tracked with the use of street cameras.