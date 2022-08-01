BREAKING: ASUU extends strike by four weeks

President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Professor Osodeke has announced the extension of its five months strike by another four weeks.

Professor Osodeke who disclosed this via a statement on Monday, said the decision was to give the government enough time to resolve all outstanding issues with the lecturers.

Advertisement

Noting that the body conveyed an emergency National Executive Committee meeting of the association at the University of Abuja on Sunday, the ASUU President said the extension is with immediate effect on August 1.

“Following extensive deliberations and taking cognisance of Government’s past failures to abide by its own timelines in addressing issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action (MOA), NEC resolved that the strike be rolled over for four weeks to give Government more time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues. The roll-over strike action is with effect from 12.01 am on Monday, 1st August 2022,” the statement read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The extension is coming barely one week after President Muhammadu Buhari directed the minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to resolve the lingering strike within strike.

The University lecturers had on February 14 commenced an indefinite strike following federal government’s failure to fulfil the agreement it entered into with the union.

Advertisement

The federal government and the striking lecturers had held series of meeting in a bid to resolve their difference, but none has yielded fruitful outcome.

Last week, organised labour held a two-day solidarity protest across the country to force the federal government urgently respond to the demands of the striking teachers.